GlobalRye: Update On An Extraordinary First Year

With the launch of GlobalEye just over a year ago and an order from the UAE for Saab’s Swing Role Surveillance System (SRSS), Ann Kullberg, Saab’s head of marketing within airborne surveillance, looks back at developments.



Things got off to a flying start at Dubai Airshow in November 2015 when the UAE announced its purchase of Saab’s new Swing Role Surveillance System (SRSS) solution featuring the new extended range airborne radar, Erieye ER, as well as a new Command and Control (C2) suite and sensors.



Months later, Saab officially launched the new solution GlobalEye at Singapore Airshow. GlobalEye is available in a several configurations, with the Swing Role Surveillance System representing the top-of-the range.

Unique swing-role capability



Saab is unique on the market with this swing-role capability. With its combination of sensors and systems integrated on the Global 6000 aircraft GlobalEye is capable of surveillance and command and control in the air, maritime and ground domain, simultaneously. GlobalEye’s combination of capabilities in the three domains, where traditionally different platforms were required for example for AEW&C and maritime surveillance (MPA), gives a huge advantage.



“In an emergency situation every single second can be crucial, and having three surveillance capabilities simultaneously in one solution gives the user the information and time advantage. When an incident occurs, GlobalEye can switch from stand-off to close-up surveillance and identification, and then lead the mission, including other units if required,” says Ann.



The multiple sensors integrated in the C2 system provide true swing-role capacity with the flexibility to perform long and short range surveillance, as well as identification and to switch instantly between these tasks during ongoing missions. Saab is the only supplier in the world to offer all this in a single solution.

Gain time through flexibility



“The flexibility provided by GlobalEye’s ability to switch roles instantly paired with its unrivalled range and endurance gives the crucial advantage of a shorter decision cycle, known as the Observe, Orient, Decide, and Act (OODA) loop. If you look at a search and rescue situation as an example, the time-gain this flexibility gives can help save lives,” Ann concludes.



Saab’s AEW&C technology is in operation in eight countries on several aircraft carriers making it the most widely used AEW&C system in the world.



