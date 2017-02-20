Harris Corporation Receives $189 Million UAE Battlefield Management System Contract

(Source: Harris Corporation; issued Feb 20, 2017)

MELBOURNE, Fla. --- Harris Corporation (HRS) has received a two-year, $189 million contract to provide an integrated battle management system (BMS) to the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces. The contract was received during the first quarter of Harris' fiscal 2017.



The Harris system will provide the UAE with initial operational capabilities as the country implements enhanced battlefield management solutions. The contract was issued under the Emirates Command & Control System (ECCS) Land Tactical System (ELTS) program, a major C4ISR program that will integrate, coordinate and maximize the combined efficiency of UAE Armed Forces assets.



“This Land Tactical System project represents a major milestone in the advancement of battlefield management and staff function capabilities for the UAE Armed Forces,” said Ed Zoiss, president, Harris Electronic Systems. "It will help ensure that the UAE Land Forces brigades are equipped to succeed on the modern battlefield.”



Harris Battlefield Management Systems offer military customers a cutting-edge, continuous operations platform for situational awareness and staff functions. Through a combination of sophisticated technology and high-value systems integration services, military users can effectively track hostile and blue forces, develop and execute tactical operations and integrate personnel, intelligence, local weather, planning, and other data into battlefield operations.





Harris Corporation is a leading technology innovator, solving customers’ toughest mission-critical challenges by providing solutions that connect, inform and protect. Harris supports government and commercial customers in more than 100 countries and has approximately $6 billion in annual revenue.



