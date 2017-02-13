MICC Contract Delivering Croatian Pilot, Maintainer Training

(Source: US Army; issued Feb 13, 2017)

The phasing out of the OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed scout helicopter by the US Army – a formation of 32 of these helicopters is shown here – means they will be available for export as military aid. (US Army photo)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas --- Despite the OH-58D Kiowa Warrior being retired from the Army aviation inventory, contract support for the light attack and reconnaissance helicopter continues by members of the Mission and Installation Contracting Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.



Ron Newlan leads the contracting team in support of the U.S. Army Security Assistance Training Management Organization at MICC-Fort Bragg. He returned Feb. 1 from a site visit to Zagreb, Croatia, where he and a SATMO representative briefed local government and U.S. embassy officials on the training requirements outlined in the contract for OH-58D pilot and maintainer training in support of the Croatian Air Armed Forces. A modification to the contract will add aircraft maintenance to the requirement.



"We discussed in detail the training tasks outlined in the performance work statement," Newlan said. "The briefing included general information as well as the composition of a technical assistance field team. The overall objective of the TAFT is to assist the Croatian Air Armed Forces in building mission-ready OH-58D units with appropriate maintenance support and an organic training capability that will allow it to sustain the force."



Joining Newlan on the training site survey was Master Sgt. Justin Hood, who serves as the SATMO operations sergeant major. Together, they also reviewed with officials the requirements necessary for the CAAF to support the TAFT while conducting training.



Located at Fort Bragg, SATMO is responsible for leading the Army Materiel Command's security assistance enterprise training programs. That entails advising and making recommendations on training related to security assistance in order to build appropriate partner nation security sector capacity, support geographic combatant command theater security cooperation programs, and strengthen U.S. global partnerships.



Newlan said contract for OH-58D pilot and maintainer training was awarded by MICC-Fort Bragg in December 2016 for approximately $3.9 million for a 12-month performance period. Services included in the contract include formal academic, hands-on, and flight training; aircraft maintenance and administrative support; establishment of mission-related programs; and CAAF personnel training and mentorship for mission sustainment.



Croatia received the first of 16 surplus OH-58D helicopters in August 2016 through the Excess Defense Articles and Foreign Military Sales programs that allow the U.S government to sell defense articles and services to foreign countries and international organizations in an effort to modernize partner forces.



The OH-58D Kiowa Warrior is a single-engine, two-person, lightly armed reconnaissance helicopter with advanced avionics, navigation, communication, weapons, and cockpit integration systems. It is capable of performing aerial reconnaissance and security in support of ground maneuver forces.



The MICC is made up of about 1,500 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting good and services in support of Soldiers. In fiscal 2016, the command executed more than 32,000 contract actions valued at more than $4.6 billion across the Army, including $2.1 billion to American small businesses. The command also managed more than 585,000 Government Purchase Card Program transactions in fiscal 2016 valued at an additional $741 million.



-ends-

