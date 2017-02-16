UOP Offered Bangladesh to Modernize Fleet of AN-32

(Source: UkrOboronProm; issued Feb 16, 2017)

The project of An-32 modernization – as well as the program on military aircraft and helicopters repair – were discussed by leadership of the SC “UkrOboronProm” and the Head of the delegation of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bangladesh Mr. Naim Nasan. The meeting took place in the framework of UOP participation at specialized aerospace exhibition AeroIndia-2017.



The meeting enhanced of a large number of projects: both sides are interested in asap implementation of those.



11th International aerospace exhibition AeroIndia became the center of cooperation for aviation industry defense enterprises throughout Asia. World’s leading military and civilian aircraft industry companies participate in this exhibition.



Last year SFTE “SpetsTechnoExport” successfully represented Ukrainian defense industry at the international Land, Naval and Internal Homeland Security Systems Exhibition DefExpo-2016, during which a number of agreements were reached on launch of joint defense projects with India.



-ends-

