Russian Manufacturer Ready to Extend Serial Production of Newest T-90MS Tank

(Source: TASS-Defense; published Feb 20, 2017)

Russia has launched low-rate initial production of its latest T-90MS tank, and is ready to begin delivering export deliveries as soon as they are contracted. (TASS photo)

ABU DHABI --- The Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) scientific-production corporation is ready to extend the serial production of the cutting-edge T-90MS main battle tank (MBT), the special representative of UVZ for military-technical cooperation, General of the Army Alexei Maslov told TASS at the IDEX 2017 13th international arms exhibition.



“We have established the low-rate initial production of these vehicles [T-90MS tanks]. It has been almost mastered, and we are ready to conduct export deliveries. Therefore, the serial production is set up in the interests of both Russia’s Ministry of Defense and foreign customers. The technological processes that allow increasing of the serial production volumes have been fine-tuned,” Maslov said.



According to the General of the Army, the T-90MS tank is an innovative combat vehicle that is based on a digital platform and features open architecture. The MBT has passed all trials and demonstrated excellent results.



“T-90MS has passed trials in the regions of the Near East and Latin America. We have confirmed the characteristics of these vehicles in harsh climatic conditions, including the regions with very high temperatures,” he emphasized.



“The MBT features a high level of processes automation; it can conduct self-testing and self-diagnostics, as well as preparing of exploitation recommendations and providing of them to both crew members and maintenance engineers. The vehicle can be fitted with foreign-originated components, such as communication systems, air-cooling units, and other pieces of equipment at request,” Maslov added.



The General of the Army paid specific attention to the after-sale support and crew training system that is being offered with T-90MS. “We offer a full system of technical maintenance for the whole life cycle of the vehicle. The technical solutions can be implemented in both stationary service centers and field environment. We are planning to deliver mobile maintenance facilities, for instance, mobile monitoring-and-checkout vehicles that allow conducting of diagnostics and maintenance of gun and fire control system to full extent. The training simulators that are being continuously enhanced are included in the delivery set,” Maslov said.



The T-90MS tank features a high modernization potential, the General of the Army pointed out. He added that the latest achievements of Russia’s tank-building had been integrated in its structure, including a new high-effective air burst round intended to engage manpower. “We have developed a new air burst round that provides elimination of, primarily, manpower. The system is comprised of the round and the hardware in tank. We offer to our customers the integration of this equipment with T-90MS, as well as with previously delivered vehicles, namely, T-72 and T-90S,” Maslov said.



The MBTs designed and produced by the UVZ corporation can be upgraded with the application of the latest achievements of Russia`s tank-building integrated in the newest T-90MS tank. According to Maslov, previously manufactured vehicles can be fitted with various components of T-90MS such as diesel power generating unit, automatic gear shifting system, and others.



UVZ continues serial production of brand-new vehicles, unlike the world’s biggest companies that have focused on the modernization of previously delivered platforms. “At present, Russia is among few countries that produce brand-new tanks,” Maslov said. “It should be noted that the UVZ production is the best in the world in the context of effectiveness, in other words, in terms of cost-quality ratio,” Maslov added.



According to him, the manufacturing of brand-new tanks allows the corporation to integrate the latest scientific-technical achievements in their construction and to consider the results of the usage of armoured vehicles in local conflicts during the development of tanks. “UVZ is continuously analyzing the experience of combat vehicles usage in various conflicts and the world`s tank-building tendencies, introducing changes in the construction of its own platforms on a regular basis”, Maslov said.



The Russian-originated tanks feature very high upgrade potential, Maslov pointed out. “We are retaining the continuity of Russia’s tank-building that ensures high upgrade potential. It allows using of a vehicle for decades and increasing its combat capabilities on a regular basis,” he emphasized.



