Russia to Continue MTA Airlifter Development Despite India’s Pullout from Program

(Source TASS Defense; published Feb 20, 2017)

MOSCOW --- The Russian-Indian Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) Program was discontinued, and Russia has kept on pursuing it unilaterally, Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Vladimir Drozhzhov told the Rambler News Service.



"Russia carries on with the development on its own, of which it has notified its Indian partners," he said when asked about the future of the MTA program during the Russian delegation-hosted briefing. At the same time, Russia is ready to resume the full-scale cooperation with India on a new transport plane, should India be interested.



Russia and India signed an intergovernmental agreement on the co-development and co-production of the MTA in 2007. Later on, the partners agreed that they would have 50% of the joint venture’s stock each and the JV would be headquartered in New Delhi.



India pulled out of the program in 2015, and Russia has kept on developing the advanced medium airlifter on its own. -



-ends-

