ABU-DHABI --- Russia and the United Arab Emirates will pool efforts to develop a light fifth generation jet, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Monday.



"We’ve signed an agreement on industrial cooperation in the field of military engineering. This will enable us to push ahead with the fifth-generation-jet project, in which the UAE will participate," Manturov said at the 13th international weapons show IDEX-2017.



For his part the head of the United Aircraft Corporation, Yuri Slyusar, told TASS that research into a fifth generation get was in the initial phase.



"Joint work on a light fifth-generation jet with the UAE is in the initial phase. We are working on proposals addressed to the UAE. We believe it will be a good plane. We are prepared to present the results of our R&D efforts to our counterparts," he said.



Russia will be represented in the project by the UAC as the leader organization. Sukhoi will contribute its research into fifth generation get, and MiG, its ideas regarding single-engine planes. The concept of a new aircraft is still to be determined.



"We have not formulated the concept of a fifth-generation jet so far. We are still undecided if it is going to be a single-engine or twin engine plane. The agreement signed enables us to start that work," he added.



ABU DHABI --- The value of the contract with Iran for the supply of S-300 air defense systems almost reached $1 billion, the chief of the Rostec corporation, Sergey Chemezov, told the media.



"The S-300 cost about one billion dollars," he said. No more supplies of Russian weapons to Iran were due for now, he added. "We were through with the supplies of S-300. No plans for anything are on the agenda," he stated.



The S-300 contract with Iran had been concluded back in 2007 only to have been suspended in 2010. Russian President Vladimir Putin lifted the ban from S-300 supplies to Iran. The contract regained force in November.



Last October the federal service for military-technical cooperation said Russia had been through with the delivery of these weapon systems to Iran.



Purchase of Russia’s Sukhoi-35 jets



The United Arab Emirates has signed a declaration of intent with Russia to purchase Russia’s Sukhoi-35 jets, Chemezov said.



"We have signed a declaration of intent on selling Sukhoi-35 jets to the UAE," he said.



At the end of 2015 Chemezov announced that Russia and the United Arab Emirates were in talks over a potential Sukhoi-35 contract. Also, he said that Brazil and Indonesia had taken interest in the plane, too. Rostec’s international cooperation and regional policies director, Viktor Kladov, said last week that a Sukhoi-35 contract with Indonesia would be concluded in the near future.



In November 2015 Russia and China clinched a deal for 24 Sukhoi-35 jets. The $2 billion contract incorporates the supply of ground infrastructures and spare engines.



Sukhoi-35 is Russia’s multirole fighter equipped with onboard phased array antenna radar and thrust vector control. It can develop a speed of up to 2,500 kilometers per hour and boasts a range of 3,400 kilometers. Its combat radius is about 1,600 kilometers. The fighter is armed with a 30-mm gun and twelve weapon stations for bombs and missiles.



Arms procurement loans to countries with unstable economy



Rostec is ready to provide arms procurement loans to countries with unstable economies, Chemezov said.



"We are ready to examine the financial state regarding countries facing financial problems, and provide loans in the future," he said.



