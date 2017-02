Polish Defence Minister: Tender for Helicopters Will Be Launched On Monday

(Source: Radio Poland; posted Feb 18, 2017)

Polish Defence Minister Antoni Macierewicz said on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference that a tender for 16 helicopters for the Polish military will be launched on Monday.



"The tender is to be launched on Monday and the offers are to start flowing in," said Macierewicz.



The minister announced that eight machines will go to special forces and eight to the air force, to aid the navy in combating threats at sea.



