Naval Aviation of the Pacific Fleet Has Received Mi-8AMTSh-VA New Arctic Version Helicopter

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 20, 2017)

Naval aviation base of the Pacific Fleet on Kamchatka has received a Mi-8AMTSh-VA new Arctic version helicopter.



The helicopter will carry out tasks in the Arctic responsibility zone of the Pacific Fleet.



The helicopter is fitted with a unique engine start system, which is capable to operate even in -60 C, special thermal isolation and heat system.



New communication and piloting navigation equipment of the helicopter allow to carry out flight along the assigned route and reach the destination point automatically.



The operational range of the helicopter with additional tanks reaches 1,400 km (more than 7 hours).



