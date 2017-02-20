Chinese Companies Join Abu Dhabi Int'l Defense Exhibition

(Source: China Military; issued Feb 20, 2017)

ABU DHABI --- Eight Chinese companies are taking part in the 13rd Abu Dhabi International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2017), which opened at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Feb 19 and will end on Feb 23, 2017.



Headed by the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for the National Defense of China, the eight Chinese companies, coming to the IDEX 2017 as the "China Defense" state delegation, are China North Industries, Poly Technologies, China Precision Machinery Import-export Corporation, China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation, China Shipbuilding Trading Co., Ltd., CETC International, China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Co., Ltd. and Aerospace Long-march International Trade Co., Ltd..



The Chinese companies have brought to the IDEX 2017 models and videos of airplanes, missile systems, tanks, ships, drones, radars and other defense-related products, including the FD-2000 long-range air defense missile system, the FC-31 multi-role fighter aircraft, the guided-missile frigate with a full-load displacement of 3000 tons, and the VT-4 main battle tank.



The five-day exhibition has attracted more than 1,200 enterprises from 57 countries and regions, including world renowned enterprises such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Air Bus, and Safran.



The Abu Dhabi International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) started in 1993 and is held biennially. It has become the largest and most influential defense exhibition in West Asia and North Africa regions, and one of the top exhibitions of this kind in the world. The IDEX 2015 received more than 100,000 visitors and the gross merchandise volume reached 18.3 billion dirhams (about $5 billion).



