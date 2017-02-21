Fincantieri’s Commitment to Grow In Australia

(Source: Fincantieri; issued Feb 21, 2017)

TRIESTE --- The Chairman and CEO of Fincantieri, Giampiero Massolo and Giuseppe Bono, together with the General Manager, Alberto Maestrini, took part in a series of high level institutional meetings in Sydney.The industrial mission comes under Fincantieri’s participation in the Future Frigates - SEA 5000 programme, for which the company has been shortlisted to deliver nine future generation frigates for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN). Worth at around $35 billion, this program is one of the most important naval surface shipbuilding projects in the world, in which Fincantieri is ready to put its capabilities through transfer of technology at the service of the Australian Government and its Navy.In order to further strengthen its on-site presence, at the end of 2016 Fincantieri Australia, was established and headquartered in Canberra, to work with the Government, the main businesses involved in the Australian shipbuilding industry and the supply chain, within the programme of the frigates, to be built in Adelaide, with a significant increase also in employment levels.Fincantieri participates in the bid, building on the success of its FREMM Frigate model, in service for the Italian Navy. ITS “Carabiniere”, the fifth of ten frigates, delivered by Fincantieri in 2015 to the Italian Navy, is in Sydney, too. As of the beginning of 2017 the frigate is being engaged in a naval campaign and joint training activities with the Royal Australian Navy.This mission aim is to present on-site an absolutely cutting-edge product and show Fincantieri’s total commitment in the SEA 5000 programme.Sydney is the third stopover of “Carabiniere” in Australia, after Fremantle and Adelaide. Before her return to Italy, the unit will also visit Melbourne. In parallel with the frigate’s presence in Australia, Fincantieri held a series of meetings in the ports where “Carabiniere” stopped, with local businesses to explore potential future partnerships.Fincantieri is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups and number one by diversification and innovation. Headquartered in Trieste (Italy), the Group has built more than 7,000 vessels in over 230 years of maritime history. With almost 19,000 employees, of whom more than 7,800 in Italy, 20 shipyards in 4 continents, today Fincantieri is the leading Western shipbuilder.-ends-