India’s HAL Makes 183 Su-30MKI Fighter Jets Out of 222 Ordered

(Source: TASS-Defense; published Feb 20, 2017)

MOSCOW --- India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has manufactured 183 Sukhoi Su-30MKI (NATO reporting name: Flanker-H) fighter jets out of the 222 ordered under the Russian license, HAL Managing Director Suvarna Raju said.



"We have manufactured 183 Su-30MKI planes out of the 222 ordered. We will fulfill the order by 2020. As of today, we can manufacture 12 planes annually," the managing director said.



Raju confirmed the statements made by Russian officials that Russia and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited were planning to upgrade Indian Air Force Su-30MKI planes.



According to the managing director, the planes will be upgraded in two stages. The first stage may begin within 90 days.



As Indian Defense Minister Manohar Parrikar said earlier, Russia and India will sign a contract on the upgrade of Indian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30MKI (NATO reporting name: Flanker-H) multipurpose fighter jets in 2017 after technical requirements are agreed.



India is planning to modernize the majority of its Su-30MKI fighter jets in future, he added.



As Raju said, HAL is planning to produce components and spare parts for the Su-30MKI fighter jet. According to him, a number of agreements on the issue have already been concluded and one more document may be signed by March.



Answering a TASS question about the importance of such an agreement for India, the managing director said that "India operates the biggest fleet of Su-30 planes. Thus, the country needs such an agreement to maintain the planes’ reliability and operability."



Today, India operates about 230 Su-30MKI fighter jets, including planes delivered by Russia and manufactured in India under the Russian license.



(ends)



Indian Air Force Su-30MKI Planes May Receive AL-41F-1S Engine

(Source: TASS-Defense; published Feb 20, 2017)

MOSCOW --- Upgraded Sukhoi Su-30MKI (NATO reporting name: Flanker-H) planes designed for India’s Air Force may be equipped with the AL-41F-1S engine mounted on the Su-35 (Flanker-E) fighter jet, CEO of Russia’s United Engine Corporation (UEC) Alexander Artyukhov said.



Artyukhov made this statement in an interview with RIA Novosti news agency.



"Speaking about the upgrade of the Su-30MKI plane, we have developed the AL-41F-1S engine that is mounted on the Su-35 aircraft. The engine is on display at our booth and can be mounted on the Su-30MKI plane as well," Artyukhov said at a press conference.



According to him, the advanced engine is superior to its predecessors. The AL-41F-1S is a 4++-generation airborne turbofan engine with thrust vector control.



It was developed by the Ufa-based Engine-Manufacturing Production Association and the Saturn Company by order of the Sukhoi Design Bureau.



-ends-

