F-35 Excels At Destroying Targets—If They Don’t Move (excerpt)

(Source: Aviation Week; published Feb 21, 2017)

By James Drew and Lara Seligman

cannot strike moving ground targets using the target system and weapons loadout delivered in Block 3F, the final combat Lightning II configuration of the 17-year system development and demonstration phase. (Emphasis added—Ed.)



The challenge is the F-35 is currently unable to lead a target with its laser designator to compensate for movement. This means the aircraft is limited to striking fixed or slow-moving objects such as the surface-to-air missiles it has proven so skilled at destroying in Red Flag exercises.



As the close air support fighter of the future and replacement for the 20th-century A-10, F-16, F/A-18 and AV-8B, this issue has prompted the services to try to move forward integration of the 500-lb. dual-mode Laser/GPS/IMU Raytheon GBU-49 Lot 5 Enhanced Paveway II (EP-2) guidance assembly. EP-2 has built-in proportional navigation software that automatically calculates and compensates for target direction and speed; its inertial measurement unit adjusts the flightpath for wind conditions.



The F-35 has already entered service with the U.S. Marine Corps (F-35B Block 2B) and Air Force (F-35A Block 3i), equipped with the laser-guided 500-lb. Raytheon/Lockheed GBU-12 Paveway II and GPS/IMU-guided 2,000- and 1,000-lb. Boeing GBU-31/32 Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM). Block 3F will add the 1,000-lb. Raytheon AGM-154 Joint Standoff Weapon (F-35C), 250-lb. Boeing GBU-39 Small-Diameter Bomb Increment 1 (F-35A), and the United Kingdom’s 500-lb. Raytheon UK Paveway IV (F-35B). (end of excerpt)





F-35C Needs New Outer Wings to Carry AIM-9X (excerpt)

(Source: Aviation Week; published Feb 17, 2017)

By James Drew and Lara Seligman |