UAE, Russia Sign Co-Operation Agreement In Defence Industries

(Source: WAM wire service; issued Feb 20, 2017)

ABU DHABI --- The UAE and the Russian Federation today signed an agreement for co-operation in defence industries, which relates to discussing specifications and capabilities of Russian fighter jets, including Sukhoi 35.



The deal was signed today at the ongoing International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2017) in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Denis Manturov, Russian Minister of Trade and Industry.



The agreement was signed by Homaid Abdullah Al Shimmari, CEO of Aerospace and Engineering Services, Mubadala Development Company, and Frolkin Aleksey Yevgenyevich, Deputy Director of Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation.



The agreement also provides for procurement, development and partial manufacturing of advanced air, land and naval equipment to serve the requirements of the UAE armed forces.



-ends-

