Leonardo: Pakistan Expands its AW139 Fleet with New Orders

(Source: Leonardo; issued Feb 20, 2017)

The additional AW139s ordered by Pakistan are, like the previous batch, intended for search and rescue and medical evacuation missions, as well as combat SAR, and are similar to those operated by the Italian Air Force. (AW photo)

ROME --- Leonardo announced today that the Pakistan Ministry of Defence has placed orders for an undisclosed number of additional AgustaWestland AW139 intermediate twin engine helicopters. The aircraft will be used to perform utility and transport operations across the nation. Deliveries are expected to start in mid-2017.



This latest purchase further expands the presence and success of the AW139 and other Leonardo models in Pakistan and confirms the AW139 as the preferred new generation helicopter choice for replacement of older types currently in service. The AW139 is the perfect fit to Pakistan’s operational environment, delivering outstanding capabilities with hot and high performance unmatched by any other existing helicopter type in the same class.



The new helicopters will add to the fleet of AW139 previously ordered to carry out search and rescue (SAR) and emergency medical service (EMS) duties in the country.



Pakistan is one of several nations, including Italy, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Thailand who have chosen or are already operating the AW139 for a range of government roles.



The new generation AW139 sets new standards in the market with advanced technology and class leading performance, reliability, safety, versatility and cabin space. The aircraft has outstanding one engine inoperative capabilities, even in hot and high operating conditions, making it ideally suited to operate in harsh high temperature and high altitude environments.



The AW139 delivers significant power index margins in the most demanding conditions, demonstrated flights up to 20,000 ft, high cruise speed (165 kts), and is able to carry up to 15 passengers or a mix of dedicated mission equipment, litters and medical attendants in its spacious unobstructed cabin for patrol and rescue operations. Its modern, support-oriented design allows significant maintenance and operating cost savings through life cycle, ensuring high mission effectiveness and availability compared to older models.



The advanced integrated cockpit minimises pilot workload, allowing the crew to concentrate on mission objectives. More than 240 customers from over 70 countries have ordered in excess of 970 AW139 helicopters making it the best-selling helicopter in its class.



The AW139 can perform a wide range of roles including government missions, EMS, SAR, executive/private and government transport. More than 830 units are in service to date.





