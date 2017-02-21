Russian Helicopters Expanding After-Sales Services in the Near East and Africa

MOSCOW --- Russian Helicopters, part of State Corporation Rostec, is implementing a number of after-sales service projects in the African and Near Eastern countries. Based on 2016 numbers, 43.5% of all after-sales services and aviation inventory provided by Russian Helicopters to foreign customers fell onto these regions, based on fulfilled contracts.



Russian Helicopters is implementing advanced projects to help assess the condition of the existing fleet of Russian and Soviet-made helicopters in the region, find ways to support its flight worthiness and modernize the fleet based of the foreign customers’ requirements.



“The growth of Russian Helicopters orders in terms of after-sales services from foreign customers is determined by the expansion of our global presence, which includes the African and Near Eastern countries. For us, after-sales services for Russian-made helicopters in these markets is a crucial focus area,” said Russian Helicopters Deputy CEO for Aftersales Service Igor Chechikov.



Along with supplying aviation inventory and providing after-sales services, Russian Helicopters also assists Denel Aviation of South Africa to set up work at the maintenance and repair center for Soviet and Russian-made civilian helicopters. Russian Helicopters specialists are conducting marketing activities to ensure orders from the African countries, including Zambia and Zimbabwe.



Currently, Russian Helicopters is aiming to create and promote package solutions in the sphere of after-sales services, as well as a system of planned spare parts deliveries and a global network of service centers.





Russian Helicopters, (part of State Corporation Rostec), is one of the global leaders in helicopter production and the only helicopter design and production powerhouse in Russia. Russian Helicopters was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Moscow. In 2015 its IFRS revenues increased 29.5% to RUB 220.0 billion. Deliveries reached 212 helicopters.



