Japan’s Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency Extends Five-Year H225 Performance-Based Logistics Contract with Airbus Helicopters

(Source: Airbus Helicopter; issued Feb 20, 2017)

TOKYO --- Airbus Helicopters in Japan has secured a contract extension with Japan’s Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency (ATLA), to provide performance-based logistics (PBL) for its H225 (previously known as EC-225 LP) fleet over the next five years, benefitting from Airbus’ new customer fleet availability service offer ‘HCare Infinite’.



“We are delighted with the contract renewal by ATLA, our first PBL customer in Japan”, said Olivier Tillier, Managing Director of Airbus Helicopters in Japan. “This contract underscores the excellent service provided through the previous contract. We remain committed to sustaining a strong support ecosystem for our customer in order to improve the operational availability of the H225 fleet”.



This comprehensive five-year agreement, following the successful completion of PBL support to ATLA, takes immediate effect, and covers maintenance, repair, parts supply, as well as technical support for three H225 special transportation helicopters currently operated by the Japan Ground Self-Defence Force (JGSDF).



The JGSDF introduced the first Airbus’ helicopter, an AS332L in 1986 and operated three AS332L helicopters until 2005. Since 2006, the JGSDF has been operating the H225 rotorcraft, replacing the AS332L fleet. In terms of support, Airbus Helicopters also provides HCare services for the TH-135 operated by the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force, of which a five-year PBL contract was awarded in 2016.



Airbus Helicopters’ innovative HCare customer support solutions help operators to enhance their helicopters availability and optimise their maintenance scheduling. Spanning material management, helicopter maintenance and upgrades, technical support, training and flight operations, as well as connected services, the highly flexible HCare suite of services offered to the customers ensures that each flight is a success and performed with the highest levels of safety.





