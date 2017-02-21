Lockheed Martin Awarded $150 Million to Continue Production of Target Sight System for U.S. Marine Corps

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued Feb 21, 2017)

ORLANDO, Fla. --- The Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC), Crane Division, has awarded Lockheed Martin $150 million in follow-on production contracts to provide the U.S. Marine Corps with the Target Sight System (TSS) for the AH-1Z "Viper" attack helicopter.



Under the contracts, Lockheed Martin will produce TSS Lot 13 and Lot 14. The award also contains options for TSS Lots 15 and 16, which would bring the total in follow-on production contracts to $284.6 million with all options exercised. Work will be completed in Orlando and Ocala, Florida.



"The advanced capabilities and proven reliability of TSS provide the U.S. Marine Corps with a technological combat edge," said Paul Lemmo, vice president of Fire Control/SOF CLSS at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "Its long-range precision strike capability significantly enhances the helicopter's lethality and aircrew survivability."



Since 2008, Lockheed Martin has provided the U.S. Marine Corps with more than 100 TSS units. Production and sustainment efforts for TSS are ongoing through 2026.





