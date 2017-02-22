PT Pindad and Timoney Sign Contract At IDEX for Badak 6x6 Mobility System Upgrade

(Source: Timoney Technology; issued Feb 22, 2017)

The Pindad Badak 6x6 is to be updated with a customised Timoney modular driveline, transfer case and steering system. (Timoney photo)

NAVAN, Ireland --- At IDEX today, PT Pindad and Timoney announced that they have signed a contract to upgrade the Badak 6x6 with a customised Timoney modular driveline, transfer case and steering system.



The Badak is a 6x6 vehicle fitted with a CMI Defence two-man turret to provide direct fire support for deployed troops. It has a monocoque hull and is fitted with an independent suspension system.



The vehicle has a novel powerpack packaging solution that enables internal space to be maximised and has a special front mounted transfer box inputted to the first axle. This provides the vehicle with greater space to house the turret system. Timoney has designed a bespoke driveline packaging solution to meet this requirement.



"The engineering requirements of the PT Pindad Badak has capitalised on our 50 years' experience of developing mobility solutions," said Shane O'Neill, Chief Executive of Timoney.



"The design brings together our modular approach to meeting customer requirements together with our driveline expertise and we have also designed a new steering system and transfer box to provide PT Pindad with the ultimate solution to meet their mobility requirements," added O'Neill.



Timoney driveline solutions are based on modular designs which can be customised to suit individual vehicle needs. They can be matched with Timoney's transfer cases and steering systems or be part of a complete under the hull mobility solution.





Timoney Technology is a global leader in the fields of vehicle driveline technology and are specialists in the area of independent suspensions; steering systems; specialist drive solutions; transfer cases; vehicle systems engineering; vehicle dynamics, whole body vibration analysis, complete vehicle design and turnkey solutions. Based in Navan, Co. Meath, Ireland and celebrating 50 years in business, the company has exported solutions to over 40 countries either directly or through its partners.



-ends-

