FMV Update Hungary Agreement

(Source: Swedish Defence Matériel Agency, FMV; issued Feb 21, 2017)

(Issued in Swedish; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

By extending its lease contract for ten years, Hungary will obtain that its 14 Gripen C/Ds are upgraded to the latest Swedish air force standard, with 400 additional flight hours per year and, in 2026, the aircraft will become its property. (Saab photo)

FMV today signed on behalf of the Swedish government an Additional Agreement to the lease agreement with Hungary for 14 Gripen C / D combat aircraft. It gives Hungary more flight time and updated aircraft.



The new agreement is a comprehensive solution that, among other things, gives Hungary 400 extra flight hours per year, increasing from 1600 to 2000 hours, with FMV contributing support to cope with the extended flight time. This latest agreement is an addition to the ten-year agreement FMV signed with Hungary in 2012, and means that Hungarian Gripens can fly up to the year 2026.



Under another part of the Additional Agreement, FMV is to undertake the upgrade of the Hungarian aircraft to the latest version of the JAS Gripen, the same Version 20 that Sweden currently uses. The agreement also regulates the unused flight time and the effects of two previous incidents involving Hungarian aircraft.



The agreement also stipulates that, at the end of 2026, the 14 Gripen aircraft will revert to Hungarian ownership.



Facts:

It was in 2006 that Hungary initiated a ten-year finance lease with the Swedish government on 14 JAS 39 Gripen, including training and support. In 2012, the agreement was renewed to be valid until March 2026.



Since the beginning in 2006, Hungary has flown over 14,000 flight hours on the Gripen. The Hungarian Air Force has participated in many different exercises, such as the Baltic Air Policing, NATO QRA and the air defense of Slovenia.



