Defence News

(Source: Netherlands Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 22, 2017)

Dutch fighter aircraft now have permission to enter French airspace if they are escorting a civilian aircraft that could pose a threat. Minister Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert signed a treaty to this effect in Brussels.



The signing of this treaty took place alongside the meeting of NATO ministers being held in Brussels. Since 1 January 2017, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands have been working in close cooperation in the field of airspace surveillance. The Benelux airspace is monitored by Belgian or Dutch fighter aircraft on a rotational basis.



Defence organisation aims to modernise and expand striking power



Over the next few years, the Netherlands Defence organisation aims to modernise and expand its striking power, this following a thorough analysis of geopolitical, societal, demographic and technological developments.



The objective: a sustainably ready and rapidly deployable armed forces as stable factor in an uncertain world. This plan became evident from the ‘lines of development’ document sent to the Dutch House of Representatives by Minister Hennis-Plasschaert.



