Tutor Perini Receives Award of $80 Million Khurais Electronic Warfare Range, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

(Source: Tutor Perini Corporation; issued Feb 22, 2017)

LOS ANGELES --- Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC), a leading civil and building construction company, today announced that it has been awarded a design-build contract by the U.S. Air Force to design and construct facilities in support of the Royal Saudi Air Force through a Foreign Military Sales program.



The project was competitively bid through an Air Force Civil Engineer Center multiple award task order contract and is funded by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The contract value will be included as part of the Company’s reported first quarter 2017 backlog.



The project entails the design and construction of multiple facilities and site improvements, including: Range Operations Facility, Laborers Quarters, Access Control Facility, Security Facility, Maintenance Workshop Facility, Storage Facilities, Crew Facilities, Mosque, Towers, Range Targets, C-130 Assault Strip and other supporting range infrastructure, as well as all utilities, parking lots and access roads within the complex.



Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2017, with completion by early 2019. The work will be managed by Tutor Perini’s subsidiary, Perini Management Services, Inc., which specializes in worldwide federal construction. Architect-Engineering services will be provided by Tetra Tech, Inc., of Pasadena, California.





Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil and building construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.



