Indian Defence Group TATA Contracted for Naval Radar Program

(Source: Terma A/S; issued Feb 22, 2017)

NEW DELHI, India --- Ministry of Defence (MoD), Government of India, today signed a contract with Nova Integrated Systems (NISL), a subsidiary of Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) to execute Indian Navy’s surface surveillance radar (SSR) project.



The SSR programme is the first procurement by MoD under the ‘Buy and Make (Indian)’ category of the Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP). The project involves delivery, installation and commissioning of the radar systems on Indian Navy vessels, as well as delivery of simulators, establishing depot level facilities, and integrated logistics support with deliveries spread over 10 years. The proposed radar is based on the latest solid state technology and also suited for coastal surveillance applications.



NISL is a strategic initiative of the Tata group in the aerospace and defence sector equipped to offer customised technical solutions to Indian defence, paramilitary forces, civilian requirements, international OEMs and system integrators.



Speaking on the occasion, senior official of the MoD, Government of India, said, “Procurement of SSR is part of Indian Navy’s plan for modernisation of its fleets. It would also be installed on the ships under construction and is in line with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.”



Sukaran Singh, chief executive officer and managing director, Tata Advanced Systems, said, “We are proud to be the first private sector Indian company to bag the coveted contract of the SSR project. Undertaking the responsibility of complete manufacture and assembly of a radar for the Indian Navy gives us an excellent opportunity to showcase our prowess of development and assembly projects in high technology areas. We look forward to making a meaningful contribution to the Indian Ministry of Defence’s first procurement under the ‘Buy and Make (Indian)’ category of the DPP.”



NISL has partnered with Terma A/S of Denmark on this project to undertake the manufacturing, integration and testing of the Radar system under transfer of technology in India.



Jens Maaløe, president and chief executive officer, Terma A/S said, “We see this contract between MoD, Government of India and Nova Integrated Systems as a very important milestone for Terma as we strongly support the ‘Make in India’ initiative. We are happy to participate in this initiative that will further strengthen our well-established collaboration between the two companies.”



Facilities at TASL’s Combat Management Systems (CMS) development center will be utilised for the SSR project which involves integration of the radar with a variety of weapon and sensor systems on different class of vessels of the Indian Navy’s battle assets.



