Air Force Delivers Army Helicopters to Europe

(Source: US Army; issued Feb. 22, 2017)

The US Air Force has delivered four Apache helicopters to Germany; they are part of a larger contingent for Operation Atlantic Resolve, a US operation to demonstrate its commitment to European defense. (USAF photo)

STUTTGART, Germany --- Air Force Air Mobility Command C-5 Galaxy transports delivered AH-64 Apache helicopters to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, today and are expected to deliver UH-60 Black Hawks to Latvia at the end the month as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve.



"The speed of the [combat aviation brigade's] arrival ensures we have additional combat firepower and support if needed at the time and place of our choosing," said Army Col. Todd Bertulis, U.S. European Command's deputy director of logistics. "Through the Air Force's rapid and global strategic reach, we have the ability to reinforce our rotary assets in hours. The continued rapid and responsive logistics efforts of Operation Atlantic Resolve should assure our European allies in maintaining a Europe that is whole, free, prosperous and at peace."



Strategic Airlift Capability



The Air Force's strategic airlift capability provides global air transportation and enables Eucom to move the helicopters from their home stations rapidly.



The Apache helicopters are based out of Fort Bliss, Texas, and the Black Hawks are based at Fort Drum, N.Y. They are being deployed to Europe on a nine-month rotation in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, a U.S. effort designed to reassure European allies in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



Some helicopters are being airlifted to various areas across Europe, and some equipment is moved by rail. The combat aviation brigade will bring nearly 2,200 troops and about 50 Black Hawk, 10 Chinook and 24 Apache helicopters to Germany, Latvia and Romania.



Portions of the brigade arrived in Europe via ship at Bremerhaven, Germany, in mid-January. Its operations will include medical transport missions, training and exercise support and various aviation operations throughout Europe to improve interoperability and strengthen relationships with NATO allies, Eucom officials said.



(ends)



C-5Ms Deliver Army Helicopters to Europe for Atlantic Resolve

(Source: US Air Forces Europe; issued Feb 22, 2017)

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany -- A contingent of Army AH-64 Apache helicopters, delivered by two U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command C-5M Galaxies, arrived today in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.



Operation Atlantic Resolve is a tangible demonstration of the United States’ commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region, while providing reassurance to NATO allies and regional partners. Through multinational training and exercises, OAR highlights the flexibility of U.S. ground and air forces to rapidly respond to contingencies alongside regional partners.



The apaches, from the 1st Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Ft. Bliss, Texas, arrived as part of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade. This is the first deployment of an aviation brigade in support of OAR under the Regionally Aligned Forces concept, an Army unit tailored to provide flexible, responsive and continuously available support worldwide.



“This operation epitomizes the jointness of our military and how we work together,” said Army Brig. Gen. Phillip S. Jolly, Deputy Commanding General, Mobilization and Reserve Affairs Director. “You have the world’s greatest Air Force enabling the Army to do our mission, which is to assure security to our European allies and friends.”



In total, 85 aircraft, including CH-47 Chinooks, UH-60 Black Hawks, AH-64 Apaches and MEDEVAC helicopters, as well as approximately 2,200 Soldiers, comprise the 10th CAB deployment throughout the European theater.



Maj. Gen. Timothy Zadalis, vice-commander, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, noted the historic nature of the joint venture with this year marking the 70th anniversary of a U.S. Air Force presence in Europe.



“This is a 70-year commitment we have had to Europe and our partner nations and all of us see no change in that,” Zadalis said. “It’s a relationship built in trust, common values and our belief in freedom. The aircraft that is behind us and the helicopters they brought in, is a demonstration to that commitment.”



Zadalis added that there was also a significant training aspect to the U.S. Air Force and Army crews working together on the helicopter transport and delivery.



The successful helicopter arrival, Zadalis said, “prove[s] the point, that the United States Army and the United States Air Force is ready at a moment’s notice, to deploy anywhere around the world. It’s where the Army needs them that the United States Air Force puts them.”



U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Mobility Command directly support the joint and multi-national warfighting environment with air superiority, direct air operations, global air transportation and capabilities that are essential to supporting the warfighters on the ground.



One of the largest aircraft in the world, and the largest lifter in the Air Force inventory, the AMC C-5M Galaxy provided the necessary capabilities required to bring the Apaches to Germany. Capable of carrying six Apache helicopters, two M1A Abrams tanks or 250,000 pounds of relief supplies, the Galaxy is uniquely equipped to carry bulky combat equipment and oversized cargo in a rapid global environment.



“It’s a tremendous aircraft and it’s crewed by the brightest and smartest young men and women our country has to offer,” said Zadalis. “The beautiful thing about the C-5M is that one day you could deliver combat airpower … and the next day you could be delivering humanitarian airlift around the world. It’s part of what we do. It’s part of our commitment to Europe, it’s part of our commitment to NATO, and it’s part of our commitment to freedom.”



-ends-

