NIMR Automotive to Be Awarded Major UAE Armed Forces Contracts for Armoured Vehicles

(Source: NIMR Automotive; issued Feb 23, 2017)

Orders for over locally-built 1,750 Jais armored vehicles will make NIMR a significant player on the international market, and gives credibility to the company’s marketing agreement for the four Visegrad Group countfries. (NIMR photo)

ABU DHABI --- NIMR Automotive, a subsidiary of Emirates Defense Industries Company (EDIC), the UAE's integrated defence manufacturing and services platform, today announced that the UAE Armed Forces intends to award three new contracts to NIMR for over 1,750 armoured vehicles.



NIMR will deliver 1,500 JAIS 4x4 and 6x6 infantry fighting vehicles, as well as more than 150 HAFEET 630A artillery support vehicles in both Observation and Command and Control configurations, and 115 AJBAN 440A vehicles equipped with anti-tank guided missile systems to the UAE Armed Forces from 2018.



The announcement, which occurred during the final day of the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi wraps a highly successful show for NIMR that saw the company unveil its most advanced vehicle platforms – the JAIS 6x6 and the Rapid Intervention Vehicle - as well as sign a new Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Czech manufacturer VOP CZ for the marketing, distribution, production and after-sale support of the complete range of NIMR armoured vehicles to the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary.



Marking the announcement, Dr. Fahad Saif Harhara, CEO of NIMR, said: "We are delighted and proud to have been selected to support the UAE Armed Forces expand its capability with our best-in-class military vehicles and technology. These vehicles sit at the cutting edge of military technology, combining our proven platforms integrated with complex mission equipment. These agreements represent an important milestone in our company's history."



Formerly the N35, the JAIS - named after the UAE's Jebel Jais mountain in Ras Al Khaimah - is a mine-protected, multi-purpose fighting vehicle, which features 60% greater protected space and payload capacity over traditional designs. It can support troops deployed on multi-day missions with a full suite of weapons, ammunition and rations. Crew survivability is centred around the combat-proven "crew citadel", protecting against a full range of threats.



The evolving nature of asymmetric warfare and prolific use of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and Explosively Formed Projectiles (EFP) has driven the evolution of the MRAP vehicle; specifically, the need for increased ballistic protection whilst maintaining mobility. The vehicles represent this evolution and places NIMR at the forefront of modern MRAP design.



An additional feature that sets JAIS apart from the competition is its modularity, as it supports multiple mission variants on the same platform, including: an infantry fighting vehicle, APC, ambulance, command and control, engineering and recovery.



"The UAE's decision to expand its current fleet of NIMR-made vehicles is testament to the standards and increased capability our products. The JAIS, HAFEET and AJBAN range are combat-proven and will continue to protect lives of our soldiers on the battlefield,'' Dr. Fahad Harhara added.



The vehicles will be produced at NIMR's new 37,500sq/m facility, the largest military vehicle manufacturing facility in the Middle East and North Africa. The vehicles were selected for their high-mobility and advanced protection elements which enhance crew survivability against attacks from roadside IEDs, anti-tank mines and ballistic threats.





NIMR Automotive, a subsidiary of the Emirates Defence Industry Company (EDIC) delivers highly capable wheeled military vehicles that are designed for the harshest environments, across a diverse scope of mission requirements. NIMR's range of desert-proven 4x4 and 6x6 vehicles are available in armoured or non-armoured configurations, with modular configurable crew capacity and payload, where protection and mobility is the focus of our design activities.



Emirates Defense Industries Company (EDIC) is the region's premier integrated national defence services and manufacturing platform, providing world-class facilities, technology and support services. Based in the UAE, the company brings together the combined capabilities of the UAE's defence industries into a single integrated platform to enhance value for our clients, shareholders, partners and other stakeholders.



-ends-

