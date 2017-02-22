Boeing Sues Suppliers Over Liquid That Damaged First Air Force Tanker (excerpt)

(Source: Seattle Times; published Feb 22, 2017)

By Dominic Gates

Boeing is suing two California companies it claims supplied a mislabeled chemical that caused severe damage to the refueling system of its first Air Force KC-46 refueling tanker and delayed its first flight in 2015 by a month.The suit, filed Friday in federal court in Santa Ana, Calif., seeks $10 million or more from Able Aerospace Adhesives of Valencia, California, and AlfaKleen Chemical Labs of Costa Mesa, California.Boeing alleges the companies provided a chemical that was required to meet a defined U.S. military-performance specification — MIL-PRF-680 Type III — and was labeled as such, even though it did not.“When the liquid was introduced into the aircraft’s fuel boom and fuel system, the Liquid damaged the components it touched,” the suit states. “The fuel boom and fuel system were damaged, and a number of the components comprising the fuel boom and fuel system had to be replaced.”The lawsuit also includes 10 as-yet unidentified other entities considered “responsible in some manner for the damages suffered by Boeing” through the manufacturing and labeling of the chemical. (end of excerpt)-ends-