Early Industry Study Contracts Awarded for Heavy Polar Icebreaker

(Source: Naval Sea Systems Command; issued Feb 23, 2017)

On February 22, the United States Coast Guard (USCG) awarded contracts to Bollinger Shipyards, LLC (Lockport, Louisiana); Fincantieri Marine Group, LLC (Washington, District of Columbia); General Dynamics/National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (San Diego, California); Huntington Ingalls, Inc. (Pascagoula, Mississippi); and VT Halter Marine, Inc. (Pascagoula, Mississippi) to conduct early industry studies in support of the acquisition of the nation's next Heavy Polar Icebreaker.



These studies will help identify solutions to minimize cost, schedule and technology risk.



The USCG and U.S. Navy are committed to working together to ensure the success of this program, and to deliver the capabilities necessary to meet national defense and homeland security mission demands in the Polar Regions.



The award is indicative of the significant progress that has been made to date to mature the acquisition strategy and accelerate delivery of this capability.



