Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 23, 2017)

-- Cypher Analytics, doing business as Crown Point Systems, San Diego, California, is being awarded a $47,500,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price, multiple award contract for procurement of information communication technology / equipment (ICT/E), which includes a broad range of procurements identified by risk.

The ICT/E high-risk category includes firewalls, intrusion detection systems and sensors, routers, semiconductor chips and switches; the medium risk category includes encryptors, hard disk drives, multiplexers and transceivers, servers, solid state drives, workstations and other computing devices; the low-risk category includes racks, cabinets, storage area networks, thin clients, power strips, and other electrical protection and distribution devices.

This is one of four multiple-award contracts, with two awardees eligible to compete for delivery orders for all risk categories and two awardees eligible to compete for delivery orders for medium- and low-risk categories during the ordering period.

Cypher Analytics, doing business as Crown Point Systems, is eligible to supply ICT/E in all risk categories.

This five-year contract includes no options.

Work will be performed at the contractor’s facilities in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed Feb. 27, 2022.

Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Funding will be obligated via delivery orders which will be competed.

The types of funding to be obligated include primarily operations and maintenance (Navy); other procurement (Navy); and research, development, test and evaluation.

This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via publication on the Federal Business Opportunities website and the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce Central website.

Six proposals were received and four were selected for award.

The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-17-D-0093).





-- Cyber Core Technologies LLC, Elkridge, Maryland, is being awarded a $47,500,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price, multiple award contract for procurement of information communication technology/equipment (ICT/E), which includes a broad range of procurements identified by risk.

The ICT/E high risk category includes firewalls, intrusion detection systems and sensors, routers, semiconductor chips and switches; the medium-risk category includes encryptors, hard disk drives, multiplexers and transceivers, servers, solid state drives, workstations and other computing devices; the low-risk category includes racks, cabinets, storage area networks, thin clients, power strips, and other electrical protection and distribution devices.

This is one of four multiple-award contracts, with two awardees eligible to compete for delivery orders for all risk categories and two awardees eligible to compete for delivery orders for medium- and-low risk categories during the ordering period.

Cyber Core Technologies is eligible to supply ICT/E in all risk categories.

This five-year contract includes no options.

Work will be performed at the contractor’s facilities in Elkridge, Maryland, and is expected to be completed Feb. 27, 2022.

Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Funding will be obligated via delivery orders which will be competed. The types of funding to be obligated include primarily operations and maintenance (Navy); other procurement (Navy); and research, development, test and evaluation.

This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via publication on the Federal Business Opportunities website and the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce Central website.

Six proposals were received and four were selected for award.

The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-17-D-0094).





-- ALOM Technologies Corp., Fremont, California, is being awarded a $14,250,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price multiple award contract for procurement of information communication technology/equipment (ICT/E), which includes a broad range of procurements identified by risk.

The ICT/E high-risk category includes firewalls, intrusion detection systems and sensors, routers, semiconductor chips and switches; the medium risk category includes encryptors, hard disk drives, multiplexers and transceivers, servers, solid state drives, workstations and other computing devices; the low-risk category includes racks, cabinets, storage area networks, thin clients, power strips, and other electrical protection and distribution devices.

This is one of four multiple-award contracts, with two awardees eligible to compete for delivery orders for all risk categories and two awardees eligible to compete for delivery orders for medium and low risk categories during the ordering period.

ALOM Technologies Corp. is eligible to supply ICT/E in the low- and medium-risk categories.

This five-year contract includes no options.

Work will be performed at the contractor’s facilities in Fremont, California, and is expected to be completed Feb. 27, 2022.

Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Funding will be obligated via delivery orders which will be competed. The types of funding to be obligated include primarily operations and maintenance (Navy); other procurement (Navy); and research, development, test and evaluation.

This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via publication on the Federal Business Opportunities website and the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce Central website.

Six proposals were received and four were selected for award.

The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-17-D-0092).





-- World Wide Technologies, Maryland Heights, Missouri, is being awarded a $14,250,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price multiple award contract for procurement of information communication technology/equipment (ICT/E), which includes a broad range of procurements identified by risk.

The ICT/E high-risk category includes firewalls, intrusion detection systems and sensors, routers, semiconductor chips and switches; the medium risk category includes encryptors, hard disk drives, multiplexers and transceivers, servers, solid state drives, workstations and other computing devices; the low-risk category includes racks, cabinets, storage area networks, thin clients, power strips, and other electrical protection and distribution devices.

This is one of four multiple-award contracts, with two awardees eligible to compete for delivery orders for all risk categories and two awardees eligible to compete for delivery orders for medium- and low-risk categories during the ordering period.

World Wide Technologies is eligible to supply ICT/E in the low- and medium-risk categories.

This five-year contract includes no options.

Work will be performed at the contractor’s facilities in Maryland Heights, Missouri, and is expected to be completed Feb. 27, 2022.

Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Funding will be obligated via delivery orders which will be competed. The types of funding to be obligated include primarily operations and maintenance (Navy); other procurement (Navy); and research, development, test and evaluation.

This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via publication on the Federal Business Opportunities website and the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce Central website.

Six proposals were received and four were selected for award.

The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-17-D-0095).



