F-35 Sustainment

(Source: BAE Systems Australia; undated, issued Feb 23, 2017)

The global F-35 program is the largest and most advanced military aircraft program in the world.



BAE Systems Australia is gearing up to be the lead provider of initial global sustainment services for Life Support components, and will play a leading role across regional sustainment work across Avionics and Digital Mission Systems; as well as supporting some electrical system components.



BAE Systems Australia’s role in supporting the next generation fighter aircraft will lead to the creation of approximately 200 high-technology jobs to service the F-35 during its 30 years of service.



Securing this work will further strengthen Australia’s defence industry increasing national capability and supporting the continued growth of a highly skilled workforce.



The global F-35 program is the largest and most advanced military aircraft program in the world. More than 3,000 F-35 aircraft will be produced by 2030 for a number of countries, including Australia. The programme offers never-before-seen opportunities for Australian industry to sustain a capability set that will remain in service until the middle of the century.



In February 2015, the US Government assigned BAE Systems Australia F-35 Regional Airframe sustainment work for the South Pacific.



In November 2016, the US Government’s F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) awarded global maintenance, repair, overhaul and upgrade (MRO&U) assignments for a variety of aircraft system components fitted to the new F-35 Lightning II aircraft (F-35), to Australia, securing our position as a significant regional repair hub.



That award will ensure additional sustainment work will flow to BAE Systems Australia’s Aerospace sustainment facility located directly adjacent to Williamtown RAAF base.



-ends-