Vienna Office of Public Prosecutions Initiates Investigation Proceedings Against Airbus and Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH

(Source: Austrian Federal Ministry of Defence and Sports; issued Feb 24, 2017)

VIENNA --- The Vienna Office of Public Prosecutions today confirmed on request that it has initiated investigation proceedings against Airbus Defence and Space GmbH and Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH based on suspected fraud. Airbus Defence and Space GmbH and Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH are listed as defendants in the investigation proceedings of the Vienna Office of Public Prosecutions.Hans Peter Doskozil, Federal Minister of Defence and Sports: “I was informed today that, based on our criminal complaint filed on February 16, 2017, Airbus Defence and Space GmbH and Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH are both listed as defendants. The criminal procedure thus enters a new phase.”“The Vienna Office of Public Prosecutions thereby follows our reasonable suspicion. The Vienna Office of Public Prosecutions and SOKO (special commission) Hermes will now initiate investigation proceedings against both Airbus companies. We feel vindicated with regard to our approach”, said the Minister.On Thursday, February 16, 2017 the Austrian Federal Ministry of Defence and Sports (FMDS) had filed a criminal complaint with the Vienna Office of Public Prosecutions against the two Airbus companies based on suspected willful and fraudulent deception.The Republic of Austria has joined the proceedings as a private party and has claimed damages of up to EUR 1.1 billion for the period until December 31, 2016. In addition, there are damages due to the additional operating costs of the more expensive Eurofighter, which cannot yet be quantified and which have been secured through a filing for declaratory judgement.The excellent work performed by SOKO Hermes at the Federal Ministry of the Interior has been an important basis for the strong state of evidence of the criminal complaint.-ends-