Boeing Expands Production with Investment in New UK Site and US Facility

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued Feb 24, 2017)

LONDON --- Boeing announced today that it plans to open a production facility in Sheffield, United Kingdom, to manufacture high-tech components for Boeing’s Next-Generation 737, 737 MAX and 777 aircraft. These actuation systems will be used on the trailing edge of wings of these models.



The new facility, the result of a Boeing investment of more than £20 million, is part of a broader plan by Boeing to begin in-house manufacturing of key actuation components and systems in the U.S. and the U.K. to enhance production efficiency and reduce cost in its supply chain.



Boeing’s new U.K. facility, to be named Boeing Sheffield, will produce actuators in Boeing’s first manufacturing facility in Europe, supporting global growth and competitiveness for the world’s largest aerospace company and enabling access to U.K. talent and capability. Boeing Commercial Airplanes’ (BCA) facility in Portland, Oregon, U.S., will also produce actuators and assemble actuation systems for these models as a new work statement.



“The U.K. provides Boeing with the talent and infrastructure we need to grow and maintain a high level of productivity and quality to meet our significant order book,” said Sir Michael Arthur, president of Boeing Europe and managing director of Boeing U.K. and Ireland. “We are proud to expand our relationship with the U.K. still further with Boeing Sheffield. Our decision to start manufacturing high-value components in the U.K. is a step-change in our engagement and a further example of Boeing’s commitment to grow here, supporting the U.K.’s long-term prosperity.”



Boeing Sheffield will employ approximately 30 people when it opens as part of BCA’s Fabrication operations and will work closely with Boeing Portland, a company Center of Excellence for complex machining, gear systems and flight controls. The establishment of Boeing Sheffield will also open up new opportunities for U.K. suppliers to bid for work.



Subject to local authority and other relevant planning permissions, the proposed 2,300-square-metre (25,000 square feet) Boeing Sheffield facility will be built alongside The University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre with Boeing (AMRC), a world-class machining and materials research campus founded in 2001 by Boeing and the University of Sheffield.



“This announcement is the culmination of a successful relationship that has developed since the AMRC was founded and reinforces that our region is a leading location for high-value advanced manufacturing,” said Professor Keith Ridgway CBE, executive dean of the AMRC with Boeing. “We look forward to supporting Boeing and continuing to ensure that U.K. manufacturers remain competitive, through access to our expertise here at the AMRC.”



Boeing expects to recruit U.K. employees for the site as early as 2018, capitalising on the skilled workforce in Sheffield as well as the AMRC’s capabilities. Boeing also plans to initiate a major Research & Development programme with the AMRC to develop new manufacturing techniques that can be applied in the new Boeing Sheffield facility. The Sheffield City Region Combined Authority will support this through the provision of grant funding, subject to agreeing the formal terms and conditions of that funding.



“Boeing Sheffield is an investment in manufacturing that will benefit our customers by driving improvements in quality and efficiency,” said Jenette Ramos, vice president and general manager of Boeing Fabrication. “The expanded fabrication capability will grow our existing operations and strengthen our global services.”



Trailing edge actuation systems are responsible for extending and retracting the wing’s flaps during different phases of flight. The flaps add lift to enable take-off and landing at lower speeds and provide drag to help slow the aircraft.



The U.K. Government and Boeing announced a long-term initiative for prosperity and growth in the U.K. in July 2016. Boeing continues to look for ways to deliver additional U.K. growth across its commercial and defence businesses with valued partners and suppliers.



Boeing employs more than 2,000 people across the U.K. at numerous sites, from Glasgow to Gosport, and the company is experiencing solid organic growth. In 2013 Boeing celebrated 75 years of partnership with the United Kingdom, the Armed Forces, British manufacturing and the air transport industry. Today the U.K. remains a critically important market, supplier base and a source of some of the world’s most inventive technology partners.



Boeing’s expenditure with the U.K. aerospace industry in 2015 was £1.8 billion and the company supports 12,700 jobs in the U.K. supply chain, in the process enhancing skills, facilitating exports and generating intellectual property. For more information visit www.boeing.co.uk or follow us on Twitter @BoeingUK.



The AMRC was established in 2001 as a £15 million collaboration between the University of Sheffield and Boeing with the purpose of using Sheffield’s traditional expertise in materials and machining, and applying those skills for future technological development.





Boeing Commercial Airplanes is committed to being the leader in commercial aviation by offering airplanes and services that deliver superior design, efficiency and value to customers around the world. For more information visit



-ends-