Ukrainian Light Combat Helicopter KT112 “Combat” – UOP Premiere at IDEX- 2017

(Source: UKROBORONPROM; issued Feb 24, 2017)

In the framework of international exhibition IDEX- 2017 – held in the United Arab Emirates – UKROBORONPROM (UOP) SE STIF “Ukrinmash” introduced the light combat helicopter KT112UD or KT112 “Combat”.



KT112 “Combat” was developed by DB “Vertical”, it is equipped with Rotax-914 engine, allowing to gain speed up to 200 km / h. This combat helicopter can be equipped with ATGM “Barrier-V” or other AT weapons.



KT112 “Combat” can be equipped with missiles “Strila-2” or “Igla” – to destroy enemy aircraft – and machine gun PKT. One of the main features of the helicopter is its special observation complex, consistsing of thermal imaging cameras that can be used for aiming.





UKROBORONPROM SJSHC “Artem” developed and successfully tested new missile munitions for Ukrainian Air Force. New missiles caliber 80 mm are designed to destroy ground targets and are developed for attack helicopters and aircraft, using regular starter units.



-ends-