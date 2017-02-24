Apache Helicopters Flown to Germany for Operation Atlantic Resolve

(Source: US Army; issued Feb 24, 2017)

Four Apache helicopters were transported to Germany by two US Air Force C-5M Galaxy transport aircraft at Ramstein Air Base on Feb. 22. They are deployed in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. (US Army photo)

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany -- Four of the Army's most lethal attack helicopters from Fort Bliss, Texas, arrived at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Wednesday, in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.



The Apache AH-64 were transported there in the bellies of two U.S. Air Force C-5M Galaxy aircraft.



"We must be able to rapidly deploy a unit at a moment's notice to deter any potential aggressions in today's ever-changing environment," said Brig. Gen. Phillip S. Jolly, U.S. Army Europe's deputy commanding general for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs.



After transport, it takes just a short amount of time to get the helicopters mission-capable again, according to Chief Warrant Officer 2 Courtney Roundtree, the production control officer for 1st Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment.



"From the time the helicopters are downloaded from the aircraft to the time they take flight is anywhere between 24 to 48 hours," Roundtree said. "We first have to make sure that the aircraft's blades are airworthy and that the operations systems are running properly."



Once the crews receive the green light, they will fly the helicopters to their headquarters in Illesheim, Germany. In the coming weeks, more helicopters and aviation assets will arrive through three seaports and two airports located throughout the region.



Over the next nine months, the 1st Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, 1st Armored Division will augment the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, from Fort Drum, New York, in support of OAR missions.



Missions will include medical transport, exercise support and aviation operations throughout Europe, particularly in Romania, Latvia and Poland.



"Today's operations demonstrated the strength of our military forces," Jolly said. "We have the world's greatest forces enabling U.S. Army Europe to do their mission, which is to assure security to our European allies and friends."





U.S. Army Europe is uniquely positioned in its 51-country area of responsibility to advance American strategic interests in Europe and Eurasia. The relationships we build during more than 1,000 theater security cooperation events in more than 40 countries each year lead directly to support for multinational contingency operations around the world, strengthen regional partnerships and enhance global security.



(ends)



Fort Bliss' 'Iron Dragons' Arrive in Germany

(Source: US Army; issued Feb 24, 2017)

The AH-64 Apache helicopters came to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve as part of the United States' commitment to the security of Europe.



"We must be able to rapidly deploy a unit at a moment's notice to deter any potential aggressions in today's ever changing environment," said Brig. Gen. Phillip S. Jolly, U.S. Army Europe's deputy commanding general for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs.



It takes a short amount of time to get the helicopters mission capable again, according to Chief Warrant Officer 2 Courtney Roundtree, the production control officer for 1st Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment.



"From the time the helicopters are downloaded from the aircraft to the time they take flight is anywhere between 24 to 48 hours," said Roundtree. "We first have to make sure that the aircraft's blades are air worthy and that the operations systems are running properly. Once completed, crews are given the green light."



The Apaches were transported from Fort Bliss, Texas in the belly of two U.S. Air Force C-5M Galaxy aircrafts. Once they receive the greenlight, crews will fly these helicopters to their headquarters in Illesheim, Germany.



In the coming weeks, more helicopters and aviation assets will arrive through three sea ports and two airports throughout the region.



The 1st Bn, 501st Aviation Regt., 1st Armored Division will augment the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, from Fort Drum, New York over the next nine months to support OAR missions. Missions will include medical transport, exercise support and aviation operations throughout Europe, particularly Romania, Latvia and Poland.



"Today's operations demonstrated the strength of our military forces," said Jolly. We have the world's greatest forces enabling U.S. Army Europe to do their mission, which is to assure security to our European allies and friends."





U.S. Army Europe is uniquely positioned in its 51-country area of responsibility to advance American strategic interests in Europe and Eurasia. The relationships we build during more than 1,000 theater security cooperation events in more than 40 countries each year lead directly to support for multinational contingency operations around the world, strengthen regional partnerships and enhance global security.



-ends-