Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 24, 2017)

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, is being awarded a $41,329,057 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for systems and software engineering sustainment association with obsolescence, improvements, and enhancements for the P-8A Multi-mission Maritime Aircraft.



This effort includes engineering analysis, software maintenance, software support services, and modernization and improvements to software and associated hardware capability.



Services to be provided include analysis, design, implementation, prototyping, integration, testing, prototype installation, software fleet support, and sustainment of development and test laboratory capability.



Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (85 percent); Huntington Beach, California (13 percent); St. Louis, Missouri (1 percent); and Patuxent River, Maryland (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2019.



Funding will not be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-D-0008).



-ends-