Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 24, 2017)

Jacobs Technologies, Tullahoma, Tennessee (H92222-17-F-0069), is being awarded a $771,331,027, cost-plus-fixed-fee task order for enterprise operations and maintenance support services by Special Operations Forces Acquisitions, Technology and Logistics office in support of U.S. Special Operations Command.



The work will be performed in various locations worldwide, and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2022, if all options are exercised.



This contract was awarded through a fair opportunity competition under the General Services Administration (GSA) Alliant Large Business Government-wide Acquisition Contract.



The request for quotations was submitted to nine GSA contract holders who had opted into the final solicitation process. Four quotations were received.



U.S. Special Operations Command, Tampa, Florida, is the contracting activity.



-ends-