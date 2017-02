China's Aircraft and Missile Developments - Implications for the F-35

(Source: IISS Military Balance Blog; posted Feb 24, 2017)

At the launch of The Military Balance 2017, Douglas Barrie, IISS Senior Fellow for Military Aerospace, talks about the significance of China’s aircraft and air-to-air missile developments.







'The pace and the introduction is almost unheralded,' he says. The People’s Liberation Army Air Force is developing a capable palette of air-to-air weapons that could make the air environment more difficult for the F-35 and supporting aircraft.



-ends-