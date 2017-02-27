Joint Strike Fighter: Multi-Billion-Dollar F-35 Lands In Australia for First Time (excerpt)

After years of delays and cost blow-outs, the controversial Joint Strike Fighter has arrived on Australian soil for the first time.Just after 5:00pm on Monday, the Royal Australian Air Force landed two F-35s at Amberley Air Force Base outside Brisbane, after flying the fifth-generation fighters from their current home in the United States.The two jets have been based at Luke Air Force Base, where four Royal Australian Air Force pilots are training to fly the cutting-edge aircraft.Their debut in Australia comes 15 years after the Federal Government first announced that Australia would participate in the "system development and demonstration phase" of the US-led Lockheed Martin Joint Strike Fighter program.Later this week the F-35s will go on public display at the Avalon Air Show in Victoria, where they are expected to be met by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Defence Minister Marise Payne. (end of excerpt)-ends-