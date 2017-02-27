Airbus Awarded Contract to Retrofit 26 Bundeswehr CH-53 Helicopters

(Source: Airbus Helicopters; issued Feb 27, 2017)

This will be the third, if not fourth, time that Airbus and its predecessor companies have upgraded the German fleet of Sikorsky CH-53 Stallion heavy lift helicopters, which were originally procured in the late 1960s. (Airbus HC photo)

DONAUWÖRTH, Germany --- Airbus Helicopters has received an order from the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) to retrofit 26 CH-53 heavy transport helicopters.



This contract will cover obsolescence management for components that are no longer available on the market and will begin by replacing them with up-to-date parts.



This retrofit will guarantee the helicopters’ operation until at least 2030. The process will start in 2017 and should be completed by 2022. Work will be carried out in Donauworth at Airbus Helicopters’ Military Support Center Germany.



“This order enables both the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) and also our Donauwörth plant to plan ahead with certainty,” said Wolfgang Schoder, CEO of Airbus Helicopters Deutschland. “Airbus Helicopters has been the German specialist for maintaining, repairing and modernising heavy transport helicopters for decades. We have the necessary infrastructure, highly trained professionals and can guarantee supply for all Bundeswehr models.”





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2016, it generated revenues of € 67 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as Europe’s number one space enterprise and the world’s second largest space business. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



-ends-