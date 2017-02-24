Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 24, 2017)

Raytheon Co., Woburn, Massachusetts, has been awarded a $1,066,297,129 fixed-price, incentive-firm letter contract for a Qatar early warning radar system.



Contractor will provide an early warning radar system that will be integrated into the Qatar integrated air and missile defense enterprise.



Work will be performed at Woburn, Massachusetts, and is expected to be complete by June 30, 2021. This contract is 100 percent foreign military sales.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA8730-17-C-0010).



(ends)

Raytheon Awarded Contract to Provide the State of Qatar with Early Warning Radar System

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued Feb 24, 2017)

TEWKSBURY, Mass. --- Raytheon Co., Woburn, Massachusetts, has been awarded a $1,066,297,129 fixed-price, incentive-firm letter contract for a Qatar early warning radar system. Contractor will provide an early warning radar system that will be integrated into the Qatar integrated air and missile defense enterprise.



Work will be performed at Woburn, Massachusetts, and is expected to be complete by June 30, 2021. This contract is 100 percent foreign military sales. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA8730-17-C-0010).





Raytheon Company, with 2016 sales of $24 billion and 63,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.



-ends-