Czech and German Soldiers to Train Together Under New Agreement

(Source: Czech Republic Ministry of Defence; issued Feb 27, 2017)

On 15th February in Brussels, the Czech and German Defence Ministers, Martin Stropnicky and Ursula von der Leyen signed an agreement which will intensify mutual cooperation by creating a single military unit with the integration of the Czech 4th Rapid Deployment Brigade into the German 10th Armoured Division of Bundeswehr.



The two units will take part in frequent joint training programmes and which, in turn, will improve inter-operability and communication between the two nations. The agreement corresponds to NATO’s Framework Nations Concept which aims, with the support of NATO’s allies, to create a build-up and strengthening of operational formations with new defence capabilities.



"The document confirms our resolution to create more intensive joint training scenarios and, at the same time, share our knowledge and experiences. Germany is one of our key strategic partners both inside and outside the NATO region," said Martin Stropnicky.



During the mutual training exercises, and any subsequent operations, the soldiers of the 4th Rapid Deployment Brigade will remain under Czech national command.



-ends-