Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 27, 2017)

Orbital Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC, Plymouth, Minnesota, was awarded a $69,540,852 modification (P00043) to contract W15QKN-13-C-0074 for the procurement of 8,001 M1156 precision guidance kits for the Army and Marine Corps.



Work will be performed in Plymouth, Minnesota, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 20, 2020. Fiscal 2015, 2016, and 2017 other funds in the collective amount of $69,540,852 were obligated at the time of the award.



Army Contracting Command, Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.



-ends-