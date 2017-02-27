China Encourages Private Sector Participation in Weapons Development

(Source: Xinhua; issued Feb 27, 2017)

BEIJING --- The equipment development department under the Central Military Commission Friday released a document on boosting military-civilian integration in weapons development.



The document introduced a set of measures to liberalize and regulate the weapons sector, including slashing restrictions on the types of arms that private firms are allowed to develop and piloting commercial services for military procurement in the aerospace industry.



Enterprises producing substandard products, violating confidentiality policies or in poor operation should be ineligible in weapons development, the document said.



