Raytheon Wins $128 Million Advanced Mobile Sensors Program

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued Feb 27, 2017)

DULLES, Va. --- The U.S. Air Force awarded Raytheon Company a four-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract known as "Mobile Sensors" valued up to $128 million. Raytheon will operate and maintain the Cobra King radar aboard the United States Naval Ship Howard O. Lorenzen (TAGM-25) and the Gray Star radar aboard the USNS Invincible (TAGM-24).



"Raytheon is sustaining and modernizing the advanced sensor systems the Air Force depends on to succeed on today's digital battlefield," said Todd Probert, vice president of Mission Support and Modernization at Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. "We will keep Cobra King and Gray Star available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, no matter where they are in the world."



The two shipboard radars are forward deployed supporting U.S. Pacific Command and U.S. Central Command. Raytheon personnel deploy aboard the ships to operate and maintain the radars and their subsystems. Raytheon also provides engineering and logistics support.



Raytheon has a 16-year history on the program and is the developer of the Cobra King radar.





Raytheon Company, with 2016 sales of $24 billion and 63,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.



-ends-