Saab Signs Contract with FMV for Maintenance of Underwater Weapon Systems

(Source: Saab; issued Feb 28, 2017)

Defence and security company Saab has signed a contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for product support and maintenance of the Swedish Navy’s underwater weapon systems.



The contract enables FMV to place orders for product support and maintenance of underwater weapon systems during the period 2017-2019, up to a total value of SEK 236 million. The contract comes under the terms of the Letter of Intent (LoI) between Saab and FMV that was announced on 9 June 2014. The LoI supports the Swedish Armed Forces’ underwater capabilities for the period 2015-2024.



“This contract secures the availability of operational weapon systems for the Swedish Navy. We will plan for and conduct necessary measures to keep the systems ready whenever the customer needs”, says Anne-Marie Vösu, head of business unit Underwater Systems within Saab business area Dynamics.



“The contract is a proof of the customer’s trust in our knowledge and expertise within the underwater domain, and it is an important foundation for our continuing business”, says Anne-Marie Vösu.



Saab has a unique expertise to develop underwater systems for shallow waters and for the specific environment found in the Baltic Sea, including customized propulsion systems, communication systems and homing systems. Some of these are world leading systems within its segment. Saab has a longstanding partnership with FMV and has provided the Swedish Armed Forces with underwater solutions for weapon systems, sensors, autonomous underwater vehicles and mine hunting.





