Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 27, 2017)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is being awarded $9,622,003 for delivery order 0033 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001).



This delivery order provides for an engineering change proposal for the design, development and structural analysis of the necessary modifications to the pre-cost reduction initiative aircraft wing structure in support of the F/A-18 E/F service life extension program.



Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed in January 2020. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,622,003 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-