Russia, UAE In Talks On BMP-3 Modernization

(Source: TASS-Defense; published Feb 28, 2017)

MOSCOW --- Russian official arms exporter Rosoboronexport and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are negotiating an upgrade of the Emirati fleet of BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles (IFV), according to Rosoboronexport Deputy Director General Igor Sevastyanov.



"Over 700 BMP-3s were delivered to the Emirates, of which 135 have been upgraded to date. There are talks in progress on upgrading the remainder. The offer, including modernization variants, has been submitted to the UAE," Sevastyanov said.



The deputy commander-in-chief of the UAE Armed Forces, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Al Nahyan, familiarized himself with the Bakhcha fighting module offered for upgrading the BMP-3 IFV fleet at the 13th IDEX international arms show (IDEX 2017).



"Sheikh Mohammed Al Nahyan attended by the UAE Army commander inquired about the capabilities of the Bakhcha. We described the Bakhcha’s capabilities to the distinguished guests and confirmed the feasibility of mounting the module on not only the BMP-3, but the wheeled chassis from Turkey’s Otokar as well. We hope for success," High-Precision Systems Deputy Director General for Foreign Trade Yuri Khozyainov told TASS.



