Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 27, 2017)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is being awarded a $678,679,386 fixed-price, incentive-firm target contract for the procurement of seven Lot 40 EA-18G aircraft and associated airborne electronic attack kits and five F/A-18E aircraft.



Work will be performed in El Segundo, California (43 percent); St. Louis, Missouri (20 percent); Bethpage, New York (15 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (2 percent); Mesa, Arizona (1 percent); Torrance, California (1 percent); Ontario, Canada (1 percent); Greenlawn, New York (1 percent); Vandalia, Ohio (1 percent); Irvine, California (1 percent); Bloomington, Minnesota (1 percent); and various locations within the U.S. (13 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2019.



Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $678,679,386 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-C-0003).



-ends-