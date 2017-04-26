NATO Standards Are One of UOP Reform Priorities – Denys Gurak

(Source: Ukroboronprom; issued April 26, 2017)

Implementation of NATO standards in production and development of new military equipment – for compatibility with weapons and military equipment of Alliance countries – is one of the priorities of UOP development and reform. This was stated by UOP Deputy Director General for Foreign Economic Activity Denys Gurak at the presentation and panel discussion “International Cooperation in the Defense Industry: Challenges and Risks”, organized by Truman Agency.



“In recent years, UKROBORONPROM significantly deepened cooperation with the Alliance, opened Advisory Support Office of the North Atlantic Alliance, and in future UOP – with the support of NATO representatives in Ukraine – is planning to create training center for all Ukrainian specialists of defense and security sector on the base of the Concern ” – said Denys Gurak.



UOP enterprises-participants are actively moving to international working standards – Quality control system ISO 9001 is already working at 70% of UOP enterprises and quality assurance AQAP (Allied Quality Assurance Publications) 2000 series – is being implemented. This is stated in the UOP results, published in 2016. 40 UOP enterprises-participants have access to NATO Master Catalogue of References for Logistics.



This tool will allow domestic enterprises of the defense sector entering the international market of armaments and keep implementing import substitution program. Working with NATO Master Catalogue helped UKROBORONPROM to quickly find European suppliers, replacing the Russian ones.



“UkrOboronProm” developed reform strategy of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, providing internal and external audit. It allows leading international experts to get an objective picture of the Concern, focusing on the effective use of resources, implementing international management standards and reporting system. This will attract new investors, offering them a clear principle for entering the capital, protecting investment and creating a unique market offer.



Other key areas of UOP defense reform strategy are: clustering, corporatization, technology protection and creating the innovation platform.



