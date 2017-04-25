No Hiding from Raytheon's Skinny, All-Weather Bomb (excerpt)

(Source: Arizona Daily Star; posted Apr 16, updated Apr 25, 2017

By David Wichner

A new, all-weather guided bomb developed by Tucson-based Raytheon Missile Systems is on the verge of final testing by the Air Force that would pave the way for a production program worth some $4 billion.Raytheon’s Small Diameter Bomb II, named for its skinny, 7-inch girth, has nearly finished developmental testing by Raytheon after two successful flights at Florida’s Eglin Air Force Base in December.Raytheon already is under contract to make more than 700 SDB IIs under more than $100 million in low-rate production contracts that started in mid-2015.The Air Force is expected to begin operational testing in the fourth quarter, with a possible go-ahead for full production sometime in 2018.In the most difficult tests yet for the SDB II, a government and Raytheon team showed the weapon’s ability to hit moving targets in adverse weather conditions as well as radio control of the bomb by a third-party controller, the company said.The SDB II features a “tri-mode” seeker package that includes millimeter-wave radar to “see” targets through adverse weather, imaging infrared for enhanced target discrimination and semi-active laser, which enables the weapon to track an airborne laser designator or one on the ground.The weapon, which has a roughly 40-mile range, also has GPS satellite guidance and includes a datalink for on-the-fly retargeted or third-party end guidance.James Meger, a business-development manager for Raytheon’s SDB II program, said the all-weather capability is a game-changer, recalling how when he served in the Kosovo War in 1999 his unit was often idled by cloud cover.“There are days that it’s just solid undercast of weather, and there’s really absolutely nothing we could do about it from an airpower perspective,” said Meger, a former Air Force combat pilot and colonel who retired as commander of Davis-Monthan Air Force base last year.“That gap’s been out there since the inception of airpower. If it’s moving underneath the weather, you can’t really do anything about it; now we can,” he said.Not only can the SDB II find targets in soupy weather, it can discriminate among potential targets on the ground by fusing data from its radar and heat-seeking infrared sensors.“One of the things you tell the weapon is what class of vehicle you want it to look for — a wheeled vehicle, a tracked vehicle or a boat,” said Mike Heyser, another former pilot and SDB II’s other business development manager.The roughly 200-pound, unpowered SDB II has a combined fragmentation and armor-breaching warhead weighing about 100 pounds, and its precision helps limit collateral damage, Raytheon said.The two-way datalink, which allows other aircraft or ground controllers to control the SDB II, also offers warfighters greater capabilities. (end of excerpt)-ends-