Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued April 26, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded $18,878,328 for modification 00006 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-14-C-0040) to provide additional sustainment, integration and test, training, and database production in support of the F-35 Lighting II Joint Strike Fighter for the government of Japan under the Foreign Military Sales program.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in May 2019.



Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $18,832,398 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

